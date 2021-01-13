CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.00

CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 524679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £233.74 million and a P/E ratio of -20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.55.

CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

