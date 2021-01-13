Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Trading Up 10.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) shares rose 10.5% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 2,960,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,835,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Specifically, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,577,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,116 over the last 90 days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market cap of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. Equities analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerecor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cerecor by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 247,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

