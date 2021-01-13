CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.02.

CESDF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 6,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.64.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

