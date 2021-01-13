CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.

CFBK stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $87.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

CFBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.