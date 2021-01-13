CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNFN stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05. CFN Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc, a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

