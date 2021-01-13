CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 1.0% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $239.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.03.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

