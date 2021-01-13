CFO4Life Group LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

