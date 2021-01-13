Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading Down 5.1%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 7,482,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 93,959,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

CHEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Check-Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

