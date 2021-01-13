Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.71.

CHKP opened at $132.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

