Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,268.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,492 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,403,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,870. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.