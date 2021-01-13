Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in BCE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 77,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in BCE by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

