Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after acquiring an additional 369,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.75. 22,387,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,461,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.