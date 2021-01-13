Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $216.61. 1,451,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

