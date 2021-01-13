Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 350 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

