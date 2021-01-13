Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 5,172 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,637 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 297,093 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,610,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,193,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

