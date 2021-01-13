Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

