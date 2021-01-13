Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes $235,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter.

IBDO stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

