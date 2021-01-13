Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,889,000 after buying an additional 190,480 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

