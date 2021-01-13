China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

NYSE:LFC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.92 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 139.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 13.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.2% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.