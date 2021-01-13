China Life Insurance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,902 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,674% compared to the average volume of 220 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:LFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 334,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,696. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.92 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 139.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

