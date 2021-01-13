China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

ZNH stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 132.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

