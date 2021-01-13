China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Stock Price Up 20.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s stock price traded up 20.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. 26,336,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 19,547,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

