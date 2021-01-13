China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Stock Price Up 20.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price rose 20.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 26,336,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 19,547,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

