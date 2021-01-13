China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CXDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. China XD Plastics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of China XD Plastics worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

