Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 66.0% in December

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 2,191,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF remained flat at $$0.97 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers ResourceOne and TopLink/TSA+ software, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

