ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Trading Up 2.2%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 4,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

