Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 551846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “ourperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.02.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$196.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.00 million. Analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

