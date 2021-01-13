Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Chorus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Chorus alerts:

OTCMKTS:CHRYY remained flat at $$28.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 93 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501. Chorus has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.