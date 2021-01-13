Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 56,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

