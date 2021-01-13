CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.24.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.89. 463,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

