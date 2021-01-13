CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 8,344 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $24,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,331.78.

NYSE:CMG traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, hitting $1,396.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,077. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,435.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,355.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,257.96. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 167.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

