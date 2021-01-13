CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $159.68 Million in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 450,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,675,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for about 2.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,158,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

IGV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.28. The company had a trading volume of 823,073 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.19. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.