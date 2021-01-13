CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $19.23 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.46.

NYSE:RNG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,514. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -340.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $405.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.10, for a total transaction of $2,731,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,207 shares of company stock worth $67,653,621. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

