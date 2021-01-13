CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $310.74 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,596,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,739,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $199.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

