CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,703 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Paychex by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,735. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

