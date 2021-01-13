CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 45,438 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,438 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $174,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $215.79. 3,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,802. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.