CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $13.79 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 142,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $101.20.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

