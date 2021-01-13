CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,844 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 422,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $204.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

