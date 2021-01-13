CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIFAF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

About CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

