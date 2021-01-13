CIBC Boosts Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$55.00

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.97.

Shares of TSE BLX traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,918. Boralex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,786.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

