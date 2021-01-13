Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $93.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $151,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

