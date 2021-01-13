Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $250.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.68.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $214.15 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.66.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,491,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

