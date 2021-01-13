Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Buy

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $179.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.72.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $161.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.63. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

