Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

