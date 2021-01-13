City Holding Co. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,365 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $265,346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

