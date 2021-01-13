City Holding Co. Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 48,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

