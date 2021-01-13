City Holding Co. Sells 17,870 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

