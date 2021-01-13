City Holding Co. Sells 32,217 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,217 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

NYSE BK opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.