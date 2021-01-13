City Holding Co. Sells 3,734 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

