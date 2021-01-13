City Holding Co. Sells 6,848 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 44,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

